Refuge for whistleblowers A 'safe house' organisation has been created to support those who lift the lid on corruption

Whistleblowing is regarded by the public at large as noble. But often those exposing corruption are treated as pariahs, with some struggling to find work again, living with constant harassment and even paying with their lives.

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted to the Zondo commission that “whistleblowers have not had a great time”...