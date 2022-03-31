News & Fox How insiders looted the Lotto Dogged investigation by journalists has uncovered a network of corruption in the National Lotteries Commission B L Premium

A mansion on a privately owned estate, luxury homes in rural villages and in security estates, top-of-the-range vehicles, foreign currency purchases, exotic holidays — and even school fees.

All have this in common: a years-long investigation by news agency GroundUp and the Limpopo Mirror into the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has revealed that all these items were paid for by multimillion-rand lottery grants meant to uplift the poor...