PODCAST: The worst of all

29 March 2022 - 06:00

Analysts and journalists who couldn’t function without Robin McGregor's fine Who Owns Whom were shocked rigid in 2008 when this giant figure was brutally stabbed to death in his new home in Tullbagh. He was 79 and full of life.

A murderer was quickly found, tried and put in prison. But that wasn’t the end of the story for his daughter Elizabeth, who has just published her account of the murder and its aftermath.

Listen to this episode of Podcasts from the Edge as Liz McGregor tells Peter Bruce about her efforts to meet her dad’s killer in prison and how she eventually succeeded. And whether it mattered...

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

