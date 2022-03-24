News & Fox Soccer and its lure for foreign cash Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets in the UK have been frozen following his country’s invasion of Ukraine, making his football club, Chelsea, effectively government controlled. But this has been a mere ripple on the seas of the football industry

Sheikhs, oligarchs and American tycoons have been a boon to the business of football, and have taken the game’s riches to almost obscene levels. There seems no end to the desire to own a football club, even if Roman Abramovich is being forced into a fire sale.

Sanctions imposed on him by the British government and the EU have forced him into selling Chelsea, the quintessential London club that he turned from being perennial also-rans to becoming European champions...