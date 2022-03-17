News & Fox TFG betting R2.35bn on your homes CEO Anthony Thunström says there is sizable potential for growth in the homeware industry — with more than 50,000 homes being sold every month, there are multiple opportunities for homeware and furnishings. He adds that TFG is being approached by property developers to fit out and decorate entire apartment blocks and developments B L Premium

TFG, which made its name selling clothes under Foschini’s brand, hasn’t wasted any time in spending the R10.3bn war chest it has built up for potential acquisitions.

Last week TFG made its most ambitious move yet into the homeware market, when it paid R2.35bn to buy Tapestry Home Brands — which owns Coricraft, Volpes, Dial-a-Bed and the Bed Store...