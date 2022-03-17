News & Fox New cancer test: not so fast, say experts Researchers say a drop of blood can pick up early signs of the big C, but oncologists are wary of abandoning conventional ways

A "world first" blood test that can detect cancer early is excellent technology, say local oncology experts, but warn it is premature and dangerous to believe that conventional mammograms and prostate inspections are no longer necessary.The blood-based Trucheck cancer screening test, developed by Datar Cancer Genetics, was launched in SA last month on World Cancer Day.Distributing firms Unique Diagnostics and Datar Cancer Genetics vaunted it as "ground-breaking" for people older than 40."Single-organ cancer screening tests, such as Trucheck-breast and Trucheck-prostate, can detect earliest traces of the cancers from a simple blood sample," the firms say. They believe it is a substitute for mammogram and digital prostatic examinations. "The broader-panel Trucheck-Intelli can screen for 70 different organ-specific tumours in a single test," they say.Worldwide, breast cancer is detected annually in more than 2.3-million women and prostate cancer in more than 1.2-million men.The firms s...