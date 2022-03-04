PODCAST: When will Covid end? Prof Abdool Karim explains
04 March 2022 - 08:00
People who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are up to two-thirds less likely to pass the virus on to others if they become infected, new research shows. Is the end of the pandemic in sight?
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
