Fox Mines, state slammed for neglecting rural communities Amnesty, the international human rights organisation gives mining a pasting, but government comes in for harsh criticism too

Three platinum mines in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo have been accused of neglecting social responsibilities to rural communities. The accusations, along with allegations of human rights abuses, appear in a report by Amnesty International released this week.

The report says the government is complicit because the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) failed to enforce compliance, leading to people feeling abandoned...