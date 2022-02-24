Mines, state slammed for neglecting rural communities
Amnesty, the international human rights organisation gives mining a pasting, but government comes in for harsh criticism too
24 February 2022 - 05:00
Three platinum mines in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo have been accused of neglecting social responsibilities to rural communities. The accusations, along with allegations of human rights abuses, appear in a report by Amnesty International released this week.
The report says the government is complicit because the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) failed to enforce compliance, leading to people feeling abandoned...
