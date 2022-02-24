News & Fox

Mines, state slammed for neglecting rural communities

Amnesty, the international human rights organisation gives mining a pasting, but government comes in for harsh criticism too

BL Premium
24 February 2022 - 05:00 Archie Henderson

Three platinum mines in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo have been accused of neglecting social responsibilities to rural communities. The accusations, along with allegations of human rights abuses, appear in a report by Amnesty International released this week.

The report says the government is complicit because the department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) failed to enforce compliance, leading to people feeling abandoned...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now