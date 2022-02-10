News & Fox

Finally, action: Tongaat execs charged criminally

Former senior executives and managers of Tongaat Hulett are expected to appear in court on corruption charges on Thursday

10 February 2022 - 11:30
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED
Darnall Mill, one of Tongaat Hulett’s four sugar mills in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SUPPLIED

At least seven former senior officials of Tongaat Hulett are set to appear in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday in a huge fraud and corruption case.

Sources close to the investigation confirmed the officials were arrested on Wednesday.

In January, the JSE-listed sugar producer said it was claiming R450m against former directors and executives implicated in the group’s accounting scandal, including former CEO Peter Staude.

This followed a damning 2019 PwC forensic investigation that found some senior executives at Tongaat had allegedly been part of inflating the group’s profits.

This is a developing story.

