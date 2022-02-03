News & Fox What the Blitzboks could teach SA CEOS The SA Sevens rugby team make good decisions under pressure and the players are supremely fit. They also exhibit an excellence SA business — and all of us — can learn from B L Premium

"If you can’t do it excellently, don’t do it at all. Because if you’re not excellent it won’t be profitable or fun, and if you’re not in business for fun or profit, what the hell are you doing here?"

That paragraph constitutes the entire chapter on "Excellence" in Robert Townsend’s book Up The Organisation: How to Stop the Corporation from Stifling People and Strangling Profits...