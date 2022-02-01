News & Fox

PODCAST: Cyril’s search for just one horse

01 February 2022 - 06:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa's problem as he approaches ANC elections at the end of this year is which of the two horses he rides — party unity and clean government — does he get off?

Listen as former Cosatu head and Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa colourfully educates Peter Bruce on the intricacies of the ANC's big election year.

Quite frankly, Shilowa suggests, "we are better off leaving the ANC to worry about its own affairs".

Somehow we have to fix the country ourselves. Opposition parties don't help that much. We all know what's wrong with the country, but where are the big ideas to fix it?

Why isn’t Ramaphosa winning the war on corruption?

In late 2017, when Cyril Ramaphosa won the leadership of the ANC at the Nasrec elective conference, he promised a ‘new dawn’ for SA — a no-nonsense ...
Features
5 days ago

THULI MADONSELA: What Ramaphosa should do at Sona

We need to build self-reliant, sustainable communities. That can only come from a shift in thinking
Opinion
5 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: What the Ramaphosa-Sisulu fiasco means for SA

Even by Ramaphosa’s own reckoning, the ANC is imploding and taking us all down with it
Opinion
5 days ago

How Zondo tore a hole in the ANC

For a party that has repeatedly insisted it was ‘not on trial’ at the Zondo inquiry into state capture, the ANC is front-and-centre in the ...
Features
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Connect the dots? What dots?

We have a state whose ability to assess threats and opportunities has collapsed alongside its ability to implement any of its programmes
Opinion
1 week ago
