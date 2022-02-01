PODCAST: Cyril’s search for just one horse

President Cyril Ramaphosa's problem as he approaches ANC elections at the end of this year is which of the two horses he rides — party unity and clean government — does he get off?

Listen as former Cosatu head and Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa colourfully educates Peter Bruce on the intricacies of the ANC's big election year.

Quite frankly, Shilowa suggests, "we are better off leaving the ANC to worry about its own affairs".

Somehow we have to fix the country ourselves. Opposition parties don't help that much. We all know what's wrong with the country, but where are the big ideas to fix it?