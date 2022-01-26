News & Fox

PODCAST: Tencent Africa CEO Brett Loubser on AI and art

26 January 2022 - 08:30
Brett Loubser. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN
Brett Loubser. Picture: HETTY ZANTMAN

“If I played you a track of music, could you tell if it was composed by a human or an artificial intelligence,” Tencent Africa CEO Brett Loubser asked an auditorium of people at the Standard Bank National Arts Festival’s digital conference, Creativate.

Amazingly, nobody could. How AI and machine learning are being adapted for the most personal of skills – creativity – offers not only a fascinating look at how it is being achieved; but an equally intriguing insight into how AI could work in fintech. He spoke to FM columnist Toby Shapshak. 

