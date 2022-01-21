LISTEN: How to interpret SA’s Omicron data
Get to the bottom of the most common questions asked about SA’s fourth wave driven by the Omicron variant with Waasila Jassat of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases
21 January 2022 - 06:00
Have you struggled to understand how bad SA’s Omicron wave has been? Or, are you wondering how to square SA’s low vaccination rates with its low hospitalisation rates?
Dr Waasila Jassat heads up the hospital surveillance for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. She has all the answers you need.
Listen to this short podcast to find out how gaps in the available data influence what we can learn from the country’s fourth Covid wave.
