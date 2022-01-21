News & Fox

LISTEN: How to interpret SA’s Omicron data

Get to the bottom of the most common questions asked about SA’s fourth wave driven by the Omicron variant with Waasila Jassat of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases

21 January 2022 - 06:00 Mia Malan and Danny Booysen
Picture: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto
Picture: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Have you struggled to understand how bad SA’s Omicron wave has been? Or, are you wondering how to square SA’s low vaccination rates with its low hospitalisation rates?

Dr Waasila Jassat heads up the hospital surveillance for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. She has all the answers you need. 

Listen to this short podcast to find out how gaps in the available data influence what we can learn from the country’s fourth Covid wave.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Boosters do not stop Omicron but still protect, SA-German study shows

The German/SA study was conducted on seven Germans who had already received boosters before their arrival in Cape Town and who were infected by ...
National
2 days ago

Western Cape study shows why Omicron wave caused less death

High rates of vaccination, past infections and the variant itself helped suppress deaths and hospitalisations
Opinion
2 days ago

Calls to lift state of disaster intensify as WHO warns future waves may be less ‘forgiving’

Scientists are divided on whether Covid-19 has reached endemic stage
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Lindiwe Sisulu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
SA’s illegal firearm problem
News & Fox
3.
Moti kidnappings: a most bizarre case
News & Fox / Trending
4.
PODCAST: Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub on mobile ...
News & Fox
5.
Jacob Zuma is back in the dock
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.