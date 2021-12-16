News & Fox Who is living in the Saxonwold Shebeen? It’s unclear who has been living in the Saxonwold ‘shebeen’ since the Guptas left — and what about the bond on Nkandla? B L Premium

Two symbols of state capture lie about 500km apart: an imposing compound in the wealthy Joburg suburb of Saxonwold and a decaying Nkandla homestead in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

Just who pays the bills for running the former Gupta residences in Joburg is unknown, and secrecy also hides the latest about former President Jacob Zuma’s VBS Mutual Bank loan, which was taken to pay for upgrades at Nkandla...