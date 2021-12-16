Who is living in the Saxonwold Shebeen?
It’s unclear who has been living in the Saxonwold ‘shebeen’ since the Guptas left — and what about the bond on Nkandla?
16 December 2021 - 05:00
Two symbols of state capture lie about 500km apart: an imposing compound in the wealthy Joburg suburb of Saxonwold and a decaying Nkandla homestead in rural KwaZulu-Natal.
Just who pays the bills for running the former Gupta residences in Joburg is unknown, and secrecy also hides the latest about former President Jacob Zuma’s VBS Mutual Bank loan, which was taken to pay for upgrades at Nkandla...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now