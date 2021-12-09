News & Fox Behind SA’s medical malpractice billions On top of coping with the demands of the pandemic, state doctors have to deal with an increase in legal claims B L Premium

Medicolegal claims against the state have doubled, from R37bn to R74bn, over the past five years, further eroding Covid-affected health care and threatening specialities.

Insurance premiums against adverse events in obstetrics and gynaecology and neurosurgery now surpass R1m a year. Specialists in these disciplines, especially obstetricians, are seeking less litigious climes, retiring early or consulting to related medical fields...