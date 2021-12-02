PROFILE: Why Jess Cleland, Africa COO of Broll Property Group, is always up for a challenge

Trekking 3,000km across West Africa on a mountain bike is not an activity that features on many bucket lists. But it’s the type of challenge Jess Cleland thrives on.

The arduous journey from Senegal to Ghana, which took almost six weeks in 2018 and helped raise funds for Joburg-based Paws R Us, combined her love of cycling, adventure travel and supporting animal rescue charities. It also provided her with insight into the continent’s burgeoning real estate markets, which will stand her in good stead as the new COO of Broll Property Group’s African operations.

Cleland, who trained as a mechanical engineer in Australia and holds a master’s in property and an MBA, will oversee the group’s business in 12 countries (excluding SA). These are Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini and Mauritius, where Cleland is based. She also heads Broll’s valuations and property intel divisions, and, at 40, is one of the group’s youngest executives.

Her key responsibility is to execute Broll’s five-year growth strategy and to entrench its position as the leading pan-African professional real estate services provider.

Clients include listed and unlisted property funds, developers and private equity investors. Broll’s ambit of services ranges from leasing, rental collection and facilities management to valuations, risk management and advising investors, landlords, tenants and business owners across various sectors on how to align their strategic real estate needs with their business objectives.

Cleland, who is from Tasmania and has Canadian roots, came to SA about 15 years ago to take up a position as research director at IPD (now MSCI) in Joburg after working for the firm’s Melbourne and London offices. "I thought relocating to Joburg would be fun for a short stint. Nearly 15 years later I’m still running around Africa."