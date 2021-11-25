News & Fox Sasol: stepping on gas, but still polluting The company has become more open to solutions but has yet to convince environmental groups and some investors B L Premium

More than a decade ago, when Sasol switched Sasolburg feedstock from coal to Mozambican-sourced natural gas, it was able to notch up a hefty reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions.Since then, despite growing pressure from environmental and community organisations as well as a slightly more critical investment community, there has been no progress on the emissions front.But it seems Sasol is taking emissions and climate change seriously. So seriously, said CEO Fleetwood Grobler at the group’s AGM on Friday, that it’s "tripling the 2030 [emissions] reduction target".Lest there be any doubt about this commitment, its recently released "Climate Change Report" contains a roadmap the company will be following to achieve the tripled target of a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, as well as a pathway to net zero emissions, by 2050. That report sets out Sasol’s "climate change ambitions, strategy and its actions" and was put to a nonbinding advisory vote at the AGM.It seems increa...