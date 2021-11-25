Alarm bells over poor security at OR Tambo airport
OR Tambo airport’s cargo terminal is the hub of SA’s economy, but stakeholders say poor security makes it vulnerable to heists
25 November 2021 - 05:00
The cargo operators at SA’s main aviation gateway work in fear of criminal attacks and the theft of goods they transport.
The cargo terminal at OR Tambo International Airport (ORT), the "hub of our economy", deals with about 793t on an average working day, says Roy Solomons, commercial director at BidAir Cargo and chair of the Air Cargo Operators’ Committee (Acoc)...
