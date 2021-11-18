News & Fox Shoprite ditches Wiese legacy But the changing of the guard at the chain means that some of the expertise that has served it well over the years will be lost B L Premium

Be careful what you wish for. Ahead of Shoprite’s 2019 AGM, shareholders pushed for changes to the board that would give them some comfort that founder and long-term chair Christo Wiese would not have an iron grip on its proceedings.

Well, they got those changes, and in spades...