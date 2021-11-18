PROFILE: André Odendaal — a writer to the core

After Cambridge he was at UWC for 13 years, establishing and leading the Mayibuye Centre for History & Culture in 1991, and in 1996 becoming the founding director of the Robben Island Museum. In 2015 he retired after 10 years as CEO of the Western Province Cricket Association. He has since published or co-published 20 books in his African Lives Series.

"When I left Newlands I said to my wife [civic activist Zohra Odendaal]: ‘I’ve been running organisations for 20 years. I’d love to just go read, write and do research for a couple of years. Call it a second PhD.’ So I’ve been writing full-time for the past six years. In the past 12 months I’ve signed off on three books. But they came from six years of process and engagement."

All of Odendaal’s works deal with sport, politics or, more often, both. He runs towards that nexus. The second chapter of Pitch Battles — which ends with an examination of what the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement mean for sport — is titled "Empire and the British roots of sports apartheid".

"I said to Peter [Hain] that we must explain how racism became embedded in SA sport. To do that you’ve got to go back to colonialism; the first British warships arriving, and cricket bats and bayonets coming off together."

The Robben Island book was informed by what he encountered there: "I went through a very profound experience, taking it from a prison to a museum, and a privilege in terms of my own identity — who I am and how I think. On top of that, we were a pilot case for state capture. The same tactics and, in some cases, even the same people were involved." Chapter 13, "Downward spiral of an institution and its vision", begins: "Farce became reality on Robben Island after the banal campaign to replace the management in 2001 and 2002 and the travesty of a staged ‘hunger strike’ in the hallowed former prison, which made a mockery of the ‘triumph of the human spirit’ vision of the museum."