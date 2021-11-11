Holidays to the rescue for tortured tourism sector
The dire state of SA’s hospitality sector may see a turnaround, aided by the growth of platforms like Airbnb
11 November 2021 - 05:00
The summer holidays may provide welcome respite for the tortured tourism sector, forced to its knees by lockdowns, travel restrictions and red lists.
Not just South Africans. With the UK taking SA off its pandemic red list, British tourists — the best source of foreign visitors to these shores — are expected to arrive in their thousands in December. With one pound worth R21, what British traveller could resist such a bargain?..
