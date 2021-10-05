PODCAST: In conversation with the Duke of Magoebaskloof Tito Mboweni

South Africa is at a crossroads. A leadership void has emerged in the wake of constant political scandals and economic challenges.

A universal, critical need continues to go unmet as illegitimate conversations spread across social media.

There is a lack of sophistication in leveraging digital channels and a fractured and fragmented news media to appeal to SA audiences hungry for leadership and certainty.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shares his thoughts with The Xchange, a platform for social dialogue established by journalist Sam Mkokeli.