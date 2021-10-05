News & Fox

PODCAST: In conversation with the Duke of Magoebaskloof Tito Mboweni

05 October 2021 - 08:00
Tito Mboweni. Picture: Esa Alexander
Tito Mboweni. Picture: Esa Alexander

South Africa is at a crossroads. A leadership void has emerged in the wake of constant political scandals and economic challenges.

A universal, critical need continues to go unmet as illegitimate conversations spread across social media.

There is a lack of sophistication in leveraging digital channels and a fractured and fragmented news media to appeal to SA audiences hungry for leadership and certainty.

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shares his thoughts with The Xchange, a platform for social dialogue established by journalist Sam Mkokeli.

SAM MKOKELI: The weight of being Tito Mboweni

He is like a bodyguard of sorts who, together with his National Treasury colleagues, is trying desperately to stick to the narrative of fiscal ...
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Rainmaker Paul Mashatile just gives it away
News & Fox / Trending
3.
PODCAST: In conversation with the Duke of ...
News & Fox
4.
Zondo in danger of a no-show
News & Fox
5.
By the numbers | The third wave is over
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Corruption undermined SA’s Covid-19 response, Mboweni says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.