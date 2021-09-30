News & Fox Zondo in danger of a no-show The judge pleads for more time to complete his report on state capture, but there is pressure to share evidence so wrongdoers can be prosecuted B L Premium

About R1bn, the testimony of 330 witnesses and three years of effort could all be for naught unless the Zondo commission is granted yet another extension, this time to December 31.The commission’s life was due to end on September 30 after a previous extension was granted in June, but its chair, Raymond Zondo — who is now also acting chief justice — has applied for another extension, the sixth since the commission began its work in August 2018.If the Pretoria high court refuses to give the inquiry more time, it could mean that no final report will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa — in effect, a waste of three years and almost R1bn.The justice department has rounded on is opposing acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s application to extend the state capture commissionCommission of Inquiry into State Capture, saying there is no money for it.But those opposing against Zondo’s latest bid for an extension, including justice minister Ronald Lamola and the Council for the Advancem...