Who is buying SA’s for-sale homes
Mortgage extension surges on a second wave of demand, as wealthy South Africans in search of bigger and better-equipped homes ‘buy up’
23 September 2021 - 05:00
It’s hard to believe, but sky-high unemployment levels and stretched household balance sheets have not yet curbed home buyers’ rampant appetite for debt funding.
New credit extension data shows that mortgage lending accelerated by 7.2% in July year on year — the fastest pace in 12 years (since May 2009)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now