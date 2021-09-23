News & Fox Who is buying SA’s for-sale homes Mortgage extension surges on a second wave of demand, as wealthy South Africans in search of bigger and better-equipped homes ‘buy up’ B L Premium

It’s hard to believe, but sky-high unemployment levels and stretched household balance sheets have not yet curbed home buyers’ rampant appetite for debt funding.

New credit extension data shows that mortgage lending accelerated by 7.2% in July year on year — the fastest pace in 12 years (since May 2009)...