State bungle leaves arms firms in the lurch Fears over more job losses after government fails to help SA companies in court

Arms manufacturers in SA dealing with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are staring down the barrel of a gun thanks to a legal bungle by the government.

"It will be a lethal blow for the already struggling arms industry," says Sandile Ndlovu, executive director of the SA Aerospace Maritime & Defence Industries Association...