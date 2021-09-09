Shaping the keys to unlock the Eastern Cape’s agricultural potential

“Consolidation of small producers is where the opportunities lie,” she said, “and if we want to include rural communities it’s important that we create the infrastructure for consolidation.”

The province has many things going for it: it has the second most livestock, is the mohair and wool capital of SA, has the only port that exports live animals and, as the Eastern Cape Development Corporation’s Phakamisa George pointed out, there is lively interest in many agricultural products from the Middle East, West Africa and East Africa.

Historical underdevelopment has left high-potential areas in the Eastern Cape with inadequate infrastructure. The districts of Joe Gqabi, Chris Hani and OR Tambo could be, as Agbiz agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo put it, “the frontiers for major expansion” in livestock farming. Growth from the fruit sector and field crops such as maize and soya beans hold great promise.

Millions of heads of cattle held by small-scale farmers were not going into the formal value chain, Sihlobo said, stymied by a lack of infrastructure, an observation repeated by almost all of the participants; biosecurity infrastructure in this case, grain silos in the case of grain farmers who are forced to sell immediately after harvest because they can’t store their grain with an eye on price fluctuations.

Mokete Tshiame of the SA Grain Farmers Association recounted how, during the slim planting window, emerging grain farmers had to wait for inputs.

Emerging farmers should be in a position to negotiate, said the HOD of the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform Bongikhaya Dayimani.

A regionally-driven agricultural fund to drive farmer support in specific commodities in the provincial corridors was the only way to support competitiveness, he said.