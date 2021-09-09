PODCAST: Mcebisi Jonas on the ANC’s identity crisis

In this podcast, Sam Mkokeli and associates interview former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who now chairs mobile phone company MTN, about SA's often dysfunctional politics, and the way to create a prosperous future.

Here, Jonas examines why the ANC has been unable to transform from a liberation movement to a modern political party, and how this threatens SA’s future.

He shares his ideas with The Xchange on what needs to be done to create a thriving economy.

The Xchange is a platform for social dialogue established by journalist Sam Mkokeli.