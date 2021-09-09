PODCAST: Mcebisi Jonas on the ANC’s identity crisis
09 September 2021 - 08:30
In this podcast, Sam Mkokeli and associates interview former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who now chairs mobile phone company MTN, about SA's often dysfunctional politics, and the way to create a prosperous future.
Here, Jonas examines why the ANC has been unable to transform from a liberation movement to a modern political party, and how this threatens SA’s future.
He shares his ideas with The Xchange on what needs to be done to create a thriving economy.
The Xchange is a platform for social dialogue established by journalist Sam Mkokeli.
