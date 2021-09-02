News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Cape Town gets its own stock exchange 4AX will rebrand as the Cape Town Stock Exchange as it sets its sights on becoming the ‘Nasdaq of Africa’ B L Premium

After nearly 12 decades without one, the Mother City is getting a stock exchange.

The 4 Africa Exchange (4AX) will be renamed Cape Town Stock Exchange at the end of September, CEO Eugene Booysen tells the FM in an exclusive interview...