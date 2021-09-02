News & Fox

Covid C.1.2 variant: what we know so far

The latest variant, C.1.2., was first detected in SA in May and has been identified in all nine provinces

02 September 2021 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian & Katharine Child

With yet another Covid variant detected in SA — exhibiting more mutations than any other — experts say vaccination remains critical to controlling the pandemic.

New variants are inevitable as the virus continues to spread and mutate...

