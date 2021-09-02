Covid C.1.2 variant: what we know so far
The latest variant, C.1.2., was first detected in SA in May and has been identified in all nine provinces
02 September 2021 - 05:00
With yet another Covid variant detected in SA — exhibiting more mutations than any other — experts say vaccination remains critical to controlling the pandemic.
New variants are inevitable as the virus continues to spread and mutate...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now