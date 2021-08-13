News & Fox

Wits Business School: reshaping and rethinking

Maurice Radebe says he’s winning minds with Wits Business School plans

13 August 2021 - 15:30 David Furlonger
Maurice Radebe. Picture: Supplied
Maurice Radebe. Picture: Supplied

It’s a stop-start world in the business education market, says Wits Business School (WBS) director Maurice Radebe. First, there was face-to-face classroom teaching. Covid put a stop to that and forced everyone online.  In response to a clamour from students, the school reinstated some face-to-face sessions, only to have to shut them down again almost immediately.  “The future is uncertain,” says Radebe, with a hint of understatement.

What is certain, he says, is that WBS is finding its feet again after a period marked – from the outside, at least – by lack of strategic clarity. Radebe, the former Sasol executive who took the WBS reins in January, doesn’t deny it.  His priority has been to convince staff, students and the business world that the school once again has a clear strategic vision.

The signs are positive. He says there is broad support from all corners. Some ideas have had to be “contextualised” to meet real conditions, and special attention has been paid to school administration, which was “very weak”.

He adds: “We are reshaping and rethinking. Coming from the business world, it’s been a learning experience for me, but I’m very proud of what has been achieved.”

Academic director Logan Rangasamy says:  “We haven’t fixed everything, but the vision gives us a sense of purpose and direction, as well as a culture of accountability.”

External relationships are also growing, says Radebe. Given his career background, it’s no surprise that he wants WBS to expand its presence in the energy sector. Besides becoming the go-to education centre on the subject, he wants WBS to contribute to the development of SA energy policy – an area where the government is finally showing some signs of coherent thinking.

That doesn’t mean less emphasis in areas, such as digital, where WBS is already a thought leader, but the school has to broaden its areas of specialist expertise, says Radebe.

His ambitions extend far beyond SA. In his quest for WBS to be a leading global business school, it is developing more relationships with overseas schools. Logan hopes collaboration will allow WBS students to undertake degree programme electives with these schools. 

Radebe also wants WBS to be a significant voice and education partner in Africa. It is already seeking accreditation with the African Association of Business Schools. Susan Benvenuti, the school’s head of academic quality assurance, says: “We want to work with them.  They will be a powerful player on the continent. We are enjoying the collaborative spirit.”

Radebe says, however, that WBS must show restraint in its activities across the continent. Deservedly or not, some SA business schools – like many of the country’s corporations – have a reputation for arrogance in their dealings in other African countries.

“We must get away from the idea that SA and Africa are different entities,” he says. “We must go in as equals rather than colonisers.  It’s about humility, humility, humility.”​

Business schools: new guard steers a fresh course

A slew of new leaders must navigate uncharted business education waters
Features
3 weeks ago

Education: the never-ending journey

Business schools must meet demand for lifelong learning if they are to continue to be relevant
Features
3 weeks ago

Are SA schools truly African?

New accreditation body doesn’t want Western clones
Features
3 weeks ago

Wits Business School is preparing for a new era

Like its clients, Wits Business School is preparing for a new era
Features
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PROFILE: Captain Phil Parsons on life as an SAA ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
WEBINAR | Register for the Eastern Cape ...
News & Fox
4.
How taxi bosses held Cape Town to ransom
News & Fox
5.
PODCAST: How to educate bad spies
News & Fox

Related Articles

The best of both worlds: online and direct tuition

News & Fox

Small business institution aims at a wide global reach

News & Fox

Q&A: How relevant is the MBA?

News & Fox

Covid or not, academic programmes are booming at Gibs

News & Fox

Q&A with the University of Stellenbosch Business School

News & Fox

With the future unclear, Milpark focuses on reaccreditation

News & Fox

It’s ‘what’, not ‘how’, that matters

News & Fox

Unisa school has continent-wide ambitions

News & Fox

Q&A with NMB Business School director Randall Jonas

News & Fox

Business schools: A faceless future

News & Fox

Transforming the Tshwane School of Business & Society

Features

Rhodes’s new campus on the back burner

Features

Mancosa wants SA to be globally competitive

Features

Business schools: courses to meet the need

Features

Study now, pay later

Features

How Covid is recalibrating business schools

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.