News & Fox

Q&A with the University of Stellenbosch Business School

Corporate clients want innovation and value for money, says Chris van der Hoven, CEO of executive development at the University of Stellenbosch Business School

05 August 2021 - 09:30 David Furlonger
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Stellenbosch University. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

FM: How have executive education demand and revenue recovered from this time last year?

VdH: By July of last year, many clients had already started to re-engage and were attempting to make up the backlog of development. However, those that were very badly hit by Covid stayed away and were replaced by others that had benefited from remote working and online commerce. We are ahead of where we thought we would be and optimistic that we have largely replaced our lost clients.

It is inevitable that company closures and job losses will have an impact across higher education.  We worked closely with our clients to support them in the short term, mainly through penalty-free cancellations, delays and refunds. Many companies were hit hard and we did not want to add to their pain.

FM: What are the biggest changes to executive education caused by Covid?

VdH:  The biggest game-changer is undoubtedly the merger of education technology companies 2U and EdX. They will have 50-million students and 3,500 courses with 230 partnering universities. The opportunities created by their scale and the prospect of switching to different business models should put a rocket under anyone who feels complacent.

What else? We have much stronger international competition and potentially better opportunities, plus downward pressure on prices. We have had to dramatically innovate the way we work to offer better value for money. We think these changes are here to stay. 

With regard to our portfolio, there will inevitably be a shift towards interventions that support remote workers and teams, intellectually and emotionally. There will also be new operating models. Growth industries that have emerged will require management and leadership.

FM: Are clients comfortable with the switch to online learning? 

VdH: Most have realised they no longer have travel and accommodation costs and seem to be making the most of the online format. In some ways they get better bang for their buck because the travel, accommodation and venues were a big chunk of the cost. There are still interventions that are better conducted face-to-face. Many clients … recognise that the returns from benefits like networking and team-building, with the projects and strategies that result, overshadow the other costs. 

FM: Did your faculty find it easy to switch to online teaching? 

VdH: Zoom and MS Teams are quite intuitive and most faculty had experience of similar formats. Nevertheless, we hosted expert sessions to make sure everyone was up to speed. Also, everyone took a while to work out a helpful set of rules around online etiquette. That is still a work in progress. 

FM: FM research showed a sharp drop in demand for live, synchronous executive education programmes (including online) in 2020 and an even sharper rise in demand for recorded, asynchronous programmes. Is this a temporary phenomenon?

VdH: That might have been true for 2020, but our numbers this year for show growth in blended, synchronous courses and less growth in asynchronous, online courses. Regardless, there are a few Covid-induced changes that will surely stick, like blended learning. We also think we are reaching many more delegates in Africa and beyond. These changes are very welcome because more executives have access to the learning. If demand is measured by the number of delegates, then ours has not changed much. If you measure it by revenue, then, yes, there has been a drop, but that is expected because we have reduced costs and prices to deliver blended online courses. 

FM: Virtual and augmented reality are becoming tools in international business education. Do you use them?

VdH: We monitor these trends and will experiment early if we can see client benefits. Stellenbosch University has a strong team in this space and we stay close so that we can join in the fun of the latest technology. 

Business schools: new guard steers a fresh course

A slew of new leaders must navigate uncharted business education waters
Features
2 weeks ago

How Covid is recalibrating business schools

Technological change, fuelled by Covid, is transforming business education. Not everyone likes the way it’s going
Features
2 weeks ago

Education: the never-ending journey

Business schools must meet demand for lifelong learning if they are to continue to be relevant
Features
2 weeks ago

Are SA schools truly African?

New accreditation body doesn’t want Western clones
Features
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
SA’s cash-strapped army lumbers into war
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Zweli Mkhize
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PROFILE: SA Rugby’s Rassie Erasmus
News & Fox
4.
House prices rising through the roof
News & Fox
5.
PODCAST: Why is clean energy just so, well, ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

With the future unclear, Milpark focuses on reaccreditation

News & Fox

Unisa school has continent-wide ambitions

News & Fox

Q&A with NMB Business School director Randall Jonas

News & Fox

Business schools: A faceless future

News & Fox

Transforming the Tshwane School of Business & Society

Features

Rhodes’s new campus on the back burner

Features

Study now, pay later

Features

Mancosa wants SA to be globally competitive

Features

Business schools: courses to meet the need

Features

Randall Carolissen: Man on a mission

Features

Da Vinci Institute: where Nelson meets Leonardo

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.