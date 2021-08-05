House prices rising through the roof
Residential property prices have proved surprisingly buoyant, but don’t expect the mini-boom to last indefinitely
05 August 2021 - 05:00
It seems that last year’s aggressive interest rate cuts to near 50-year lows, coupled with pandemic-induced changes in how people live and work, continue to provide support for the housing market — to the surprise of even the most optimistic market commentators.
Earlier this year the general view was that homebuyer exuberance would wane significantly in 2021 as the reality of SA’s high unemployment rate and weak economy starts to set in. However, housing sales volumes and price growth, which have accelerated sharply since mid-2020, remain comfortably ahead of pre-Covid levels...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.