Remgro’s R3.7bn bet on fibre
The investment company will pour R3.7bn into a telecoms infrastructure firm to take advantage of soaring demand for fibre
22 July 2021 - 05:00
Investment behemoth Remgro, an early backer of new technology brands like Vodacom and Tracker in the 1990s, is again offering a distinct cutting-edge tack with a huge investment in a fibre-optic hub that ranks as one of the biggest holdings in its sprawling portfolio, worth close to R100bn.
Remgro is often perceived as a staid investment company with mainly defensive holdings. It has long exited Vodacom and Tracker, but now greater exposure to rapidly rolled-out fibre-optic networks in SA is giving it a new edge...
