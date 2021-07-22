News & Fox Remgro’s R3.7bn bet on fibre The investment company will pour R3.7bn into a telecoms infrastructure firm to take advantage of soaring demand for fibre BL PREMIUM

Investment behemoth Remgro, an early backer of new technology brands like Vodacom and Tracker in the 1990s, is again offering a distinct cutting-edge tack with a huge investment in a fibre-optic hub that ranks as one of the biggest holdings in its sprawling portfolio, worth close to R100bn.

Remgro is often perceived as a staid investment company with mainly defensive holdings. It has long exited Vodacom and Tracker, but now greater exposure to rapidly rolled-out fibre-optic networks in SA is giving it a new edge...