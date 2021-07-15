SA’s heartbreak hotel vacancies
Hope that SA’s empty hotels will slowly fill up are dashed as prospects fade for a return of overseas tourists later this year
15 July 2021 - 05:00
Hotel occupancy and revenue have bounced back from their 2020 lows. But that’s unlikely to provide comfort to the beleaguered hospitality industry, whose recovery prospects have been dealt a heavy blow by a stop-start vaccination programme, the third wave of Covid, rolling blackouts, renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions, as well as SA’s status as a high-risk destination.
Latest data from global hospitality analytics company STR shows SA hotels were 34.7% full in May, while revenue earned per available room (RevPar) reached R345.86. That’s nearly double the 18.1% and R144.80 recorded in May 2020, but still 40%-50% below the occupancy and RevPar levels recorded by STR pre-Covid in May 2019 (see graph)...
