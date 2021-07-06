PODCAST: Flying lessons with Pravin Gordhan

From SAA to Eskom’s transition from coal and private investment in South African harbours, the political noise surrounding any meaningful movement or reform in SA’s political economy can often drown out the facts, or at least that facts the reformers say they see.

Listen in as Peter Bruce talks to Public Enterprises Minister and former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan about his satisfaction with the process under way to effectively privatise SAA, big hints about the introduction of private capital into South African harbours, where it has never been allowed, and political support, says, the minister, “at the highest level” for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter despite regular public attacks on his person.

Sure, Eskom will make some future investments in gas and maybe even a little nuclear. But the leap into renewables and battery storage will be “phenomenal”.