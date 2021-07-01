News & Fox Behind EOH’s R6.4bn claim against former execs In a bid to clean up the tainted firm, Stephen van Coller will pursue a R6.4bn damages claim against former executives BL PREMIUM

"We didn’t really have a choice," says Stephen van Coller, the CEO of EOH, which has now lodged a mammoth R1.7bn summons against the company’s founder Asher Bohbot, and a further R4.7bn claim against three other executives.

"Had we not done it, we risked our partners and clients walking away. We said we were going to clean up this business, so we have to be 100% transparent."..