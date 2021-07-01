Behind EOH’s R6.4bn claim against former execs
In a bid to clean up the tainted firm, Stephen van Coller will pursue a R6.4bn damages claim against former executives
01 July 2021 - 05:00
"We didn’t really have a choice," says Stephen van Coller, the CEO of EOH, which has now lodged a mammoth R1.7bn summons against the company’s founder Asher Bohbot, and a further R4.7bn claim against three other executives.
"Had we not done it, we risked our partners and clients walking away. We said we were going to clean up this business, so we have to be 100% transparent."..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now