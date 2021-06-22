PODCAST: Who’s been a bad boy then?

How come China gets to be vastly corrupt and grow so strong at the same time? Why can’t we do that in South Africa? Is their corruption better than ours? Actually, it may be.

Peter Bruce talks to leading economic historian Keith Breckenridge about a new book that studies the nature of corruption across 15 economies in an attempt to explain why corruption in China has not damaged growth the way it has here.

The answer in the book, says Breckenridge, is that Chinese officials are incentivised to be corrupt and to cut corners that make things happen. It’s just bizarre….