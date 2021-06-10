JSE misses out on ‘red-hot’ listings boom
SA’s dominant stock exchange risks becoming irrelevant as it misses red-hot global IPO market
10 June 2021 - 05:00
The JSE is lagging its international peers by a large margin and risks trading at the same dismal market rating as the much-maligned and distinctly old economy tobacco stocks.
These surprising contentions emerged at last week’s JSE AGM, where activist shareholders lambasted the bourse on a number of shortcomings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now