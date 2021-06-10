News & Fox JSE misses out on ‘red-hot’ listings boom SA’s dominant stock exchange risks becoming irrelevant as it misses red-hot global IPO market BL PREMIUM

The JSE is lagging its international peers by a large margin and risks trading at the same dismal market rating as the much-maligned and distinctly old economy tobacco stocks.

These surprising contentions emerged at last week’s JSE AGM, where activist shareholders lambasted the bourse on a number of shortcomings...