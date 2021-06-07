Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
PODCAST: Will we ever cotton on?

07 June 2021 - 16:30

As Ebrahim Patel ploughs on, recasting South African industry in his own image, good news stories on the ground are hard to find and one of the minister of trade, industry and competition’s frequently used weapons in his drive to promote localisation and import substitution, the Industrial Development Corporation, reported losses of R3.8bn last year.

That’s a big number and testament to the quality of companies that its political masters (Patel) is driving it to invest in. In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge Peter Bruce talks to Nick Steen, a rock-hard former CEO with long, bittersweet experience in the local textiles industry that Patel is determined to protect. Do we have a future in textiles? Steen says we do, but not the way Patel imagines it…

HILARY JOFFE: Does Competition Commission need a finger in every pie?

If the competition authorities aren’t focused on championing competition, who is?
1 day ago

TONY LEON: The president loves big numbers and big talk but it’s all fantasy economics

Despite the fanciful promises, on Ramaphosa’s watch debt service costs and public service wage bill now gobble up 79c of every tax rand
1 week ago

PETER BRUCE: Screw it, let’s jump left, and do the time warp

The government is making impractical ideological decisions, and with great arrogance
5 days ago
