Regenesys CEO joins Wits Business School

Leoni Grobler hopes to transfer skills learnt at private school

04 June 2021 - 09:45 David Furlonger
Leoni Grobler. Picture: Supplied
Leoni Grobler. Picture: Supplied

Former Regenesys Business School CEO Leoni Grobler has moved across Joburg to become director of executive education at Wits Business School. Grobler, who was also COO and GM during her five years at Regenesys, started her new job on June 1.

Though she may also teach eventually, she says her immediate focus is administration. Despite prioritising executive education as a growth area in recent years, Wits has never quite achieved its stated goals. It wants to expand its programme offerings and attract more corporate clients.

Grobler says: “My strength is operational and administrative focus. It’s about drive and execution. We drove very hard at Regenesys in the past five years.”  Regenesys, a private school founded in 1998, has made considerable inroads into the executive education market.

Grobler says she achieved all she set out to do there. “I always said I would spend about five years at Regenesys. I learnt an enormous amount and I hope I can use those skills for Wits’s benefit, by bringing a new way of looking at sales and marketing and operational activities.” 

