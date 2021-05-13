News & Fox State wage bill: Gruelling duels ahead Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu wants wage ‘prudence’ to apply across the government — implying that his tough stance over increases for public servants, who have been offered 0% this year, will be mirrored in hard bargaining with unions representing employees of embattled state entities such as Eskom and Transnet BL PREMIUM

Wage talks between the state and its employees will yield no victors this year as fiscal constraints culminate in a potentially brutal showdown in crucial entities such as Eskom.

Negotiations between the government (and state-owned entities) and various unions are not limited to acrimonious talks at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council. Haggling between Eskom, Transnet and at least five unions is also under way...