State wage bill: Gruelling duels ahead
Public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu wants wage ‘prudence’ to apply across the government — implying that his tough stance over increases for public servants, who have been offered 0% this year, will be mirrored in hard bargaining with unions representing employees of embattled state entities such as Eskom and Transnet
13 May 2021 - 05:00
Wage talks between the state and its employees will yield no victors this year as fiscal constraints culminate in a potentially brutal showdown in crucial entities such as Eskom.
Negotiations between the government (and state-owned entities) and various unions are not limited to acrimonious talks at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council. Haggling between Eskom, Transnet and at least five unions is also under way...
