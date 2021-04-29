News & Fox Regen-Cov: A new Covid-fighting cocktail of hope A US company has come up with a drug that treats as well as prevents Covid — an effective way of treating milder cases of the disease that responds to highly transmissible new variants. It could provide a much-needed complement or alternative to vaccines in the arsenal of weapons against the disease, especially in countries such as SA with its lagging vaccination rollout programme BL PREMIUM

The good news just keeps coming for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a US biotech company whose potent cocktail of antibodies has been shown to not only treat Covid-19 infections, but also prevent them.

The cocktail, dubbed Regen-Cov, is not a vaccine but an effective treatment for mild to moderate Covid; it also prevents symptomatic Covid among those who have been exposed to it. Not just that, but in recent clinical trials it’s been proven to respond to highly transmissible new Covid variants...