Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: The R1 deal that could make or break South Africa

20 April 2021 - 06:20

In this latest edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce talks to Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke about the choppy waters suddenly surrounding the agreement to take over the vast coal-mining resources of South32.

Combined with the Anglo American coal business Seriti has already acquired, the South32 mines would make Mike Teke the biggest single coal-supplier to Eskom, SA’s debt-drunk power utility. But there’s a problem — one of the South 32 mines supplies directly to Eskom’s critical Duvha power station and it loses money with every delivery.

Teke says he won’t do the deal until Eskom agrees a better coal price for the supplying mine. The National Treasury won’t give it permission to pay. But without the mine Duvha would close and that would bring even more chaos to the power grid.

What is to be done? South 32, desperate to get rid of the assets, has since offered Seriti $250m over the next decade. That’ll help, says Teke but he still wants to hear what the Treasury does with a second approach from Eskom. He wants the current price of R280/t of coal increased to R550 a tonne. That may sound a lot but Teke reminds Bruce that coal export prices are now well above R1000/t. A deal will be done, says Teke, and he’d even be prepared to share ownership of the Duvha mine if one of the many losing bidders for the South 32 assets would like to try their luck.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s Duvha dilemma: who will end up bearing the ‘hardship’?

Seriti and South32 seem to be in the pound seats with the recently revealed coal deal
National
1 day ago

MIKE TEKE: South 32/Seriti deal is about taking a loss-making colliery to break-even

The allegation that this is a rerun of the state capture saga of past years is defamatory, writes Mike Teke
Opinion
1 week ago

South32 agrees to pay to get SA coal deal over the line

Revised sale agreement with Seriti includes R3bn towards mines’ environmental cleanup
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Your Clicks pharmacist can help you save on ...
News & Fox
2.
Who will protect us from the protector?
News & Fox / Trending
3.
The Canadians are coming: the war for Adapt IT
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
ENTREPRENEUR: PharmaGo founder Raees Carim
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.