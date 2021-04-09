Your Clicks pharmacist can help you save on medication costs in 2021

At Clicks, the pharmacists can advise you on how to avoid unnecessary out-of-pocket medication costs and never pay more for your medication than you have to.

Here are a few pointers to get your health and finances back on track:

You can save up to 30% with generic alternatives

Generic medicines are the same as existing brand-name originator medicines in dosage form, safety, and strength, quality, and performance characteristics. They work the same as brand-name originator medicines but tend to be cheaper.

Your Clicks pharmacist can offer you a more affordable generic alternative, potentially saving you up to 30% on your medication compared to an originator medicine or even another more expensive generic medicine.

Your medical aid may also only pay for authorised chronic medication up to a certain level of cover, and higher-priced medicines will use up your cover aster. Your pharmacist can dispense the generic medicines that your medical aid pays for in full, which ensures your benefits last longer.

This is applicable to medicine authorised by your medical aid, so it’s best to check your medical aid benefits for more information.

Save with Clicks medical aid partners

Filling your scripts at a pharmacy provider that's not on your medical aid’s preferred or designated provider list can lead to additional out-of-pocket medication costs or penalty co-payments. Clicks has partnered with most medical aids to ensure you avoid these unnecessary co-payments and expenses.

Get your share of more than *R100m in self-medication savings

Clicks offers great value every day with low pricing and promotions on self-medication brands, and is committed to saving you more than *R100m on its top self-medication brands on promotion in 2021.

Stay up to date with all Clicks promotions by visiting the Clicks website.

Plus, ClubCard members earn points on the dispensing fee.

Claiming from the applicable medical aid benefit

Your Clicks pharmacist can help you save by ensuring your monthly medication is correctly claimed from the applicable benefit in your medical aid.

Whether you are paying cash or via your medical aid, your Clicks pharmacist can help you save on your medication costs in 2021.

*The R100m saving is calculated as the difference between the standard cash self-medication marked-up price and the promotional price charged on all planned promotional product sales over the year 2021.

This article was paid for by Clicks.