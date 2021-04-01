Covid-free booster shot for Advanced Health
Once touted as the Curro of the health-care sector, Advanced Health struggled to turn a profit. However, its latest trading update signals a change in fortune, partly because Covid-19 fears have made day hospitals safe havens for specialists to operate in and medical schemes are directing surgical patients to them
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Day hospital specialist Advanced Health, which has had a torrid time on the JSE since listing in 2014, might finally be on the mend — partly thanks to Covid-19 protocols.
A brief but upbeat trading statement was well timed last week, coming days ahead of the company formalising a R67m rights offer...
