Taking SA education to the world

SA business schools can work together to raise the international profile of their sector, says Randall Jonas, chair of the SA Business Schools Association (Sabsa).

Schools from the US, UK, France, Spain and Australia, among others, have a pronounced presence in many countries. SA’s influence, despite having several internationally accredited schools and some reach in Africa, is less pronounced.

Jonas, director of the Nelson Mandela University Business School, says: “As a collective, Sabsa would like to help our schools create a situation where SA has the same status as other countries and we can go knocking on doors around the world.”

Sabsa GM Anne Wilson says: “We need a concerted effort to export SA business education.”

Jonas says there is “a lot of energy” within the SA business schools community following the appointment of several new deans and directors in recent months. He describes the fresh input as “feisty”.

Newcomers include Jan van Romburgh at North-West University, Maurice Radebe at Wits Business School, Mark Smith at Stellenbosch University and Catherine Duggan at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.

Smith, from the UK, and Duggan, an American, are still waiting for documentation to be completed before they can travel to SA. But Smith said in a recent interview: “We are aligned in the view that we will fly the flag for SA.”

In March Jonas was re-elected Sabsa chair for a third year. His deputies are Duggan and Fulu Netswera, dean of the Durban University of Technology’s faculty of management sciences.