Fury over Bell’s ‘low-ball’ bid
Minority investors are digging in for a fight with Bell’s ‘predatory’ board as the firm’s founding family push to delist
25 March 2021 - 05:00
The family who founded earth-moving equipment group Bell Equipment appear set to take it private again.
But their "low-ball" offer — which will allegedly benefit the family to the tune of R1.6bn — has infuriated minority investors who believe the stock is worth far more...
