Up your offer, minorities tell Starwood Starwood's premium-priced offer for international real estate company RDI has left some shareholders underwhelmed — and looking for a few more pence

Being offered a near 40% premium on the market price for a poorly performing property counter — and one with significant exposure to the Covid-ravaged hotel sector — would surely be savoured by shareholders.

Maybe not. Take the strange case of RDI, the old Redefine International, with a diverse real estate portfolio scattered mainly through the UK and Germany...