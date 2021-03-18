RDI reit
Up your offer, minorities tell Starwood
Starwood’s premium-priced offer for international real estate company RDI has left some shareholders underwhelmed — and looking for a few more pence
18 March 2021 - 05:00
Being offered a near 40% premium on the market price for a poorly performing property counter — and one with significant exposure to the Covid-ravaged hotel sector — would surely be savoured by shareholders.
Maybe not. Take the strange case of RDI, the old Redefine International, with a diverse real estate portfolio scattered mainly through the UK and Germany...
