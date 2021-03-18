Why does CloudFabric need to achieve three-network unification?

Dynamic circuit networks (DCNs) are divided into three parts

Just like computers have a network adapter, processor and hard disk, DCs include three types of resources: network, computing and storage. Among these resources, the network is the core, connecting the computing and storage resources.

Three types of cores currently exist. This is because different services pose different network requirements. More specifically, ordinary web browsing services have low requirements on the network, with a certain degree of packet loss and latency having minimal impact. In contrast, storage services have almost zero tolerance for packet loss (imagine if there is frame loss or pixelation in a bank’s surveillance footage) and require high bandwidth.

Similarly, some high-performance computing services (such as high-frequency transactions) have high latency requirements. In light of this, DCs need to deploy dedicated networks for computing and storage resources, resulting in three coexisting networks.

Cloud and AI era: DCNs will inevitably offer zero packet loss

Having introduced the corresponding history, let’s take a look at the new requirements on DCNs in the cloud and AI era. Taking image recognition as an example, servers need to load tens of millions of images, or even hundreds of millions, during AI training. The image reading speed and transmission time significantly affect the time required to complete AI training.

To solve this problem, storage and computing resources have been fully upgraded. The all-flash storage media reduces latency by 100 times, while GPU/AI smart computing improves computing performance by 100 times. Now, network latency becomes the bottleneck of DC operating efficiency, and 90% of latency is caused by packet loss.