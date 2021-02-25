News & Fox Dope fund eyes JSE listing SilverLeaf is looking to raise R50m for new cannabis-related opportunities, but says R20m is all it really needs to get the balling rolling. It plans to use the tax-efficient 12J investment structure which, it hopes, will allay SA investors’ lingering perceptions of risk related to cannabis investments BL PREMIUM

SilverLeaf Investments, a recently launched cannabis-focused fund, is taking its first steps on a journey that could hit full stride with a JSE listing.

SilverLeaf has rushed in a seed capital fundraiser to capitalise on cannabis-related opportunities, using the tax-efficient 12J investment structure. The initial investment floor has been set relatively low with a minimum investment of R50,000, which could attract younger, first-time investors in the first round of funding...